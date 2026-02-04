Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086
04.02.2026 17:45:00
Meet the "Magnificent Seven" Stock Berkshire Hathaway and Investing Legend Warren Buffett Should Have Bought. (Hint: It's Not Apple, Amazon, or Alphabet.)
Warren Buffett, who ended his legendary run as the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of last year, looked to buy and hold businesses that have economic moats. This term helps to explain durable competitive advantages that a company has that allow it to succeed over time. His philosophy worked extremely well.The tech sector is full of businesses that fit the criteria. After avoiding making bets in this sector, Buffett finally expanded his focus and bought Apple in early 2016. Berkshire also added Amazon in 2019 and Alphabet in 2025 to its portfolio. All these decisions likely had input from his investment lieutenants, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs.These dominant companies certainly have moats. However, there's another "Magnificent Seven" stock that should have been purchased as well.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
