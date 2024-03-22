|
22.03.2024 10:25:00
Meet the "Magnificent Seven" Stock Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Is Selling
The Magnificent Seven is a group of megacap companies collectively worth about $13 trillion. They account for roughly one-quarter of the S&P 500 and more than one-tenth of all publicly traded stocks by market capitalization.Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) owns just one Magnificent Seven stock. Under Warren Buffett's leadership, the company began buying Apple in the first quarter of 2016, and the stock has since become its largest holding. But Berkshire sold about 10 million shares of Apple in the fourth quarter, and Mizuho analyst Jordan Klein recently said he wouldn't be surprised to see the selling continue in 2024.Here's what investors should know.
