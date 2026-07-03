Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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03.07.2026 18:15:00

Meet the Major Artificial Intelligence (AI) CPU Player That Just Joined Nvidia, Tesla, and Palantir as One of the Most Popular Stocks on Robinhood

The online investing platform Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) is one of the go-to places for retail investors to buy stocks, as well as for other banking activities the platform now offers. Robinhood is also a good platform for gauging retail sentiment, which is important given retail's increased presence in the broader market.Each month, Robinhood lists the 10 most widely held stocks on its platform. While the list is full of the usual top stocks (Nvidia, Tesla, and Palantir Technologies, for example), new entrants find their way in every now and again.One major artificial intelligence (AI) central processing unit (CPU) company just joined this exclusive group.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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