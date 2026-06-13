MedTech Aktie
WKN DE: A1W9FQ / ISIN: FR0010892950
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13.06.2026 06:15:00
Meet the Medtech Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Soar 65% Over the Next 12 Months
Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) shares have performed poorly in recent months. Year to date, shares in the medtech company have fallen by over 50%. It's not surprising shares have fallen so far, so fast. Boston Scientific has kept walking back growth expectations all year. However, with the analyst community far more upbeat about it than the market, let's explore this beaten-down healthcare stock's comeback potential.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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