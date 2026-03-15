The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
15.03.2026 17:38:00
Meet the Monster Stock That Continues to Crush the Market
Over the last three years, the stock market has entered a rewarding bull run thanks in large part to the boom in artificial intelligence (AI). For most of the AI revolution, megacap technology stocks have been the primary beneficiaries.In particular, semiconductor stocks such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have joined the exclusive trillion-dollar club due to their respective roles in fueling demand for generative AI.Over the last year, however, a new AI chip stock has entered the spotlight: Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), whose 304% return over the last 12 months absolutely trounces the returns of its peers as well as that of the broader S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 indexes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!