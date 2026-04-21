Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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21.04.2026 17:41:07
Meet the New CEO of Apple Who Will Try to Fill the Big Void Left by Tim Cook
The Tim Cook era at Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) will soon come to an end.The consumer tech giant announced yesterday that Cook will continue as CEO through the summer before officially stepping down. Cook will become executive chairman of the company's board of directors on Sept. 1.Cook became Apple's CEO in 2011 and, over 15 years, built a strong reputation. Shareholders have done incredibly well under Cook's tenure.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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