Meet the New Nasdaq-100 Stock That’s Crushing Nvidia, Micron, and Sandisk. Is It Too Late to Buy?

In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks soared in the triple and quadruple digits, leading the S&P 500 higher. Investors rushed to get in on the next big tech growth story, a technology with the potential to transform how many things are done and, as a result, fuel significant gains in corporate earnings. Companies such as AI chip designer Nvidia and memory chip providers Micron Technology and Sandisk have seen their shares skyrocket, and the positive momentum continues today.

But this year, AI stocks haven't been the only growth story. In fact, though they continue to advance, investors have expanded into other industries and turned their attention to new growth opportunities. And this brings me to the stock I'll talk about right here.

This particular company, a biotech innovator, has seen its shares surge more than 600% this year, largely outperforming Nvidia, Micron, Sandisk, and many other top-performing AI stocks. And just a few days ago, it entered the prestigious Nasdaq-100, an index that tracks the biggest non-financial Nasdaq companies.

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