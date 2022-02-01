|
Meet The New People Shaping Our Future According To The Oliver Wyman Forum
NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers and employees emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic will accelerate disruptive economic trends including work from home careers, climate activism, the rise of the metaverse, social media influenced investing, cannabis use and experimentation with psychedelics.
A year-long study of over 100,000 adults across ten countries conducted by The Oliver Wyman Forum identified new consumer and employee archetypes who will drive trillions in spending in 2022. Representing over half of the population and the intersection of more than 30 critical trends, the Oliver Wyman Forum archetypes are:
Lastly, THE SPECTRE OF DISINFORMATION: These eight new people will shape our future and present new avenues and positive perspectives – however; a shadow of a ninth archetype stalks them -- disinformation. Our research found a disturbingly high percentage of respondents reported believing false narratives around COVID, the vaccine and the role of the government during the pandemic.
"Our data shows that values about work and life are becoming more disruptive as people emerge from the pandemic," said Ana Kreacic, Chief Operating Officer of The Oliver Wyman Forum. "A new set of consumers and employees are coalescing around health and safety, workplace flexibility, on-line investing, and climate concerns. We mapped these values to personas in order to enable companies to rethink their value propositions and business models."
The Oliver Wyman Forum study is one of the most comprehensive and dynamic examinations of attitudes and behaviors. Featuring original photography by Michelle Watt, the survey includes a wealth of data and verbatim responses of those surveyed to provide insight into what the post-COVID world will look like and how companies should respond.
About the Oliver Wyman Forum
The Oliver Wyman Forum is committed to bringing together leaders in business, public policy, social enterprises, and academia to act on shared global challenges. The Oliver Wyman Forum strives to discover and develop innovative solutions by conducting research, convening leading thinkers, analyzing options, and inspiring action. Together with our growing and diverse community, we think we can make a difference. For more information, visit www.oliverwymanforum.com.
About Oliver Wyman
Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in 60 cities across 29 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has more than 5,000 professionals around the world who work with clients to optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities. Oliver Wyman is a business of Marsh McLennan [NYSE: MMC]. For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com. Follow Oliver Wyman on Twitter @OliverWyman.
