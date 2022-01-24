Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
24.01.2022
Meet the New Real Estate Unicorn
There's a lot more to running rental properties than buying houses, finding tenants, and collecting rent. Real estate investors also need the right professionals to clean and turn over their properties between tenants, perform maintenance and repairs in a timely manner, and even tackle renovations as needed.But finding, vetting, coordinating with, and paying all these professionals can be incredibly time consuming. This is especially true if you own multiple properties or a multifamily property. That's why many rental property investors choose to hire a property manager rather than try to handle it all themselves. But if it could all be a lot less hassle, more investors might consider managing their own properties so they could keep more of that revenue in their pockets.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
