Micron Technology Aktie

Micron Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

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02.06.2026 22:39:00

Meet the New Roundhill ETF With 28% of Its Portfolio Parked in Micron Technology Stock

Memory chips are critical hardware components for systems that run artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, whether that processing is done in data centers, on personal computers, or on smartphones. Demand for memory currently exceeds what can be supplied by the manufacturers, and that imbalance has fueled a substantial increase in the value of the world's top three suppliers: Micron Technology, SK Hynix, and Samsung Electronics.Those companies are the top three holdings in the Roundhill Memory ETF (NYSEMKT: DRAM), an exchange-traded fund that launched in early April. In the short period of time since its debut, it has already delivered a return of more than 127% for investors, but I think it's time to tread with caution.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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