Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
|
02.06.2026 22:39:00
Meet the New Roundhill ETF With 28% of Its Portfolio Parked in Micron Technology Stock
Memory chips are critical hardware components for systems that run artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, whether that processing is done in data centers, on personal computers, or on smartphones. Demand for memory currently exceeds what can be supplied by the manufacturers, and that imbalance has fueled a substantial increase in the value of the world's top three suppliers: Micron Technology, SK Hynix, and Samsung Electronics.Those companies are the top three holdings in the Roundhill Memory ETF (NYSEMKT: DRAM), an exchange-traded fund that launched in early April. In the short period of time since its debut, it has already delivered a return of more than 127% for investors, but I think it's time to tread with caution.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.
|
02.06.26
|S&P 500-Titel Micron Technology-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Micron Technology-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
01.06.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
28.05.26
|Rückenwind durch Bullen-Bewertungen: Warum die Micron-Aktie ein Rekordhoch nach dem anderen bricht (finanzen.at)
|
27.05.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
27.05.26
|Micron Technology-Aktie klettert weiter: Halbleiterwerte gewinnen - Bofa empfiehlt AIXTRON (dpa-AFX)
|
27.05.26
|Micron-Aktie im Rallymodus: Warum UBS jetzt ein Mega-Kursziel ausruft (finanzen.at)
|
26.05.26
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 schließt im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
26.05.26