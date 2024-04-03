|
03.04.2024 10:55:00
Meet the Newest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock in the Dow Jones: It Soared 950% Over the Last Decade and It's Still a Top Buy
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) is the oldest of the three major stock market indexes in the United States. It was first calculated by Charles Dow as a daily average of 12 industrial stocks in 1896, but the index has since expanded in size and scope. Today, the Dow Jones tracks 30 stocks that span 9 of the 11 market sectors. Only real estate and utilities are not represented.The Dow Jones is generally seen a barometer for blue chip stocks. While inclusion in the index is not governed by strict rules, the selection committee focuses on companies with excellent reputations and a history of sustained growth, especially when those businesses garner widespread interest among investors. With that in mind, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) was added to the Dow Jones in February, replacing Walgreens Boots Alliance. That alone is little cause for celebration, but another development should pique investors' interest.Despite gaining 950% over the past decade, analysts at JPMorgan Chase still selected Amazon as their "best idea" in 2024, citing three reasons the company could create more shareholder value:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dow Incmehr Nachrichten
|
03.04.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
03.04.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones verbucht mittags Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
03.04.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Dow-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Dow von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
03.04.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones liegt zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
03.04.24
|Dow Jones, S&P, Nasdaq: US-Börsen notieren nach Konjunkturdaten schwächer - Intel-Aktie rutscht deutlich ab (Handelsblatt)
|
02.04.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones liegt am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones notiert am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Dow Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dow Inc
|55,56
|2,55%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street schlussendlich unentschlossen -- ATX schließt im Plus-- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt zog am Mittwoch an. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete die Sitzung im Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch uneinig. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.