|
17.03.2024 10:30:00
Meet the Newest Dividend Stock in the Dow Jones. It May Be the Next Stock-Split Stock Too.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) tracks 30 blue-chip companies, meaning its constituents are stocks of the highest quality. The index is not governed by strict rules, but the selection committee prioritizes well-known companies with sterling reputations and histories of sustained growth.Generally speaking, blue-chip companies produce consistent cash flows, and many divvy up a portion of their profits among shareholders. Indeed, 29 of the 30 companies in the Dow Jones currently pay dividends, and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) is the newest member of that group. The software giant declared its first-ever quarterly dividend in February; shareholders of record as of March 14 will receive $0.40 per share on April 11.However, Salesforce may have another exciting announcement in the near future. This is pure speculation, but with its share price around $300, the company may decide to split its stock this year. Of course, whether that happens or not matters very little. Salesforce would be the same business in either scenario. But what does matter are the circumstances that made the stock split plausible.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dow Incmehr Nachrichten
|
15.03.24
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
15.03.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones fällt am Mittag zurück (finanzen.at)
|
15.03.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
15.03.24
|Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq: US-Anleger halten sich zum Wochenschluss zurück (Handelsblatt)
|
14.03.24
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones liegt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
14.03.24
|Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq: Wall Street schließt nach überraschenden Preisdaten im Minus (Handelsblatt)
|
14.03.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones zeigt sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
14.03.24
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones legt mittags den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Dow Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,00
|11,11%
|Dow Inc
|52,62
|-0,90%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gewann im Freitagshandel hinzu. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Gewinne derweil wieder ab. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag leichter. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss mehrheitlich nach unten.