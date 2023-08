Meet the Only 2 Publicly Traded Companies With a Higher Credit Rating Than the U.S. Government

The United States is widely regarded as the world's economic superpower. The health of the U.S. economy and stock market are considered paramount to the ongoing success of developed and emerging markets around the globe.Given the United States' preeminent status on the financial stage, a lot of attention has been paid to the landmark credit downgrade issued by Fitch Ratings on Aug. 1, 2023.Although Standard & Poor's (S&P), a division of the more-familiar S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), downgraded the U.S. credit rating to AA+ from AAA in 2011, it's Fitch Ratings following suit roughly two weeks ago with a downgrade of its own to AA+ from AAA that's raising eyebrows on Wall Street.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel