NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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11.10.2026 12:17:00
Meet the Only AI Stock I'd Buy Over Nvidia in October
Even near an all-time high, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) remains one of the best artificial intelligence (AI) growth stocks. It's evolved from a chip company that primarily made graphics processing units (GPUs) for data centers into an AI infrastructure linchpin. Its rack-scale solution goes far beyond GPUs to capture a larger share of the data center market.
Hyperscalers continue to turn to Nvidia to address their compute needs. On its second-quarter 2026 earnings call, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) noted that Nvidia's Vera Rubin architecture is so advanced that it warrants SpaceX building exclusively on Nvidia.
SpaceX is working with financial institutions to raise $40 billion to fund its AI build-out. And Nvidia is making compute demands more affordable for AI start-ups, labs, and enterprises by partnering with a consortium of six financial institutions to build $500 billion in AI infrastructure.
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