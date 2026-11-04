Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
|
04.11.2026 14:30:00
Meet the Only "Magnificent Seven" Stock That's Outperforming the S&P 500 and Nasdaq This Year (Hint: It's Not Nvidia)
The "Magnificent Seven" was popularized in 2023 by Bank of America analyst Michael Hartnett as a term for seven rapidly appreciating tech-focused growth companies. In 2023, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were instrumental in driving the Nasdaq Composite's (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) monster 43.4% gain -- with all seven companies posting even bigger returns.
Big gains followed in 2024, with every Magnificent Seven stock except for Microsoft outperforming the Nasdaq and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). But in 2025, only Nvidia and Alphabet outperformed both indexes. And after last week's sell-off, the only Magnificent Seven stock left standing above the indexes is Apple, which surpassed Nvidia as the world's most valuable company on Oct. 30.
Here's what separates Apple from its Magnificent Seven stock peers, and if the tech stock is a buy now.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Inc
Analysen zu Nasdaq Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|95,10
|-2,46%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFurcht vor KI-Regulierung: ATX und DAX büßen Gewinne letztlich ein -- Wall Street schließlich stark unter Druck -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sowie beim DAX waren zunächst teils kräftige Gewinne zu sehen, bevor beide Börsenbarometer ins Minus fielen. An der Wall Street ging es ebenso stark nach unten. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich uneinheitlich.