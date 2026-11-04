Meet the Only "Magnificent Seven" Stock That's Outperforming the S&P 500 and Nasdaq This Year (Hint: It's Not Nvidia)

The "Magnificent Seven" was popularized in 2023 by Bank of America analyst Michael Hartnett as a term for seven rapidly appreciating tech-focused growth companies. In 2023, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were instrumental in driving the Nasdaq Composite's (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) monster 43.4% gain -- with all seven companies posting even bigger returns.

Big gains followed in 2024, with every Magnificent Seven stock except for Microsoft outperforming the Nasdaq and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). But in 2025, only Nvidia and Alphabet outperformed both indexes. And after last week's sell-off, the only Magnificent Seven stock left standing above the indexes is Apple, which surpassed Nvidia as the world's most valuable company on Oct. 30.

Here's what separates Apple from its Magnificent Seven stock peers, and if the tech stock is a buy now.

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