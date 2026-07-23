Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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23.07.2026 22:46:00
Meet the Only Vanguard ETF That Has a Higher SpaceX Weighting Than the QQQ Nasdaq-100 ETF
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) officially joined the Nasdaq-100 on July 7. The megacap growth stock was fast-tracked into the index less than a month after its June 12 initial public offering.However, the percentage of shares available for public trading -- known as the float -- is roughly 5% of SpaceX's market cap. That number will increase as shares are gradually unlocked beginning Aug. 6. Until then, SpaceX's Nasdaq-100 weighting is around four or five times its float rather than its market cap.So instead of being over 4% of the Nasdaq-100 and Nasdaq-100-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ), SpaceX is 1.1% for the time being -- making it the 22nd largest holding in the ETF.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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