Meet the Quantum Computing Stock Growing Faster Than Nvidia

Artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing are two complementary waves. Classical AI is in need of more compute, better models, and cheaper tokens. The companies developing quantum computing systems are betting that their ability to handle specific types of extremely complex problems will eventually allow them to provide answers to questions in chemistry, drug development, materials science, logistics, financial services, and more that are beyond the reach of even the biggest GPU clusters.

This is why growth investors may be tempted to view Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the world's dominant graphics processing unit (GPU) designer, and IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a quantum computing pure play, through the same tech sector investing lens.

Below, I'll break down why Nvidia is the business you actually want to own for the long term despite IonQ's eye-watering growth.

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