Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
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22.03.2026 11:25:00
Meet the Red-Hot Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Stock That Has Crushed Oracle With 115% Gains in a Year. It Is Still Worth Buying Hand Over Fist.
Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is delivering explosive growth in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, with phenomenal demand for its data centers from hyperscalers and pure-play AI companies. But the market’s attention has shifted elsewhere -- to the remarkable rally in DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN), whose shares have surged 115% over the past year compared to Oracle stock's modest 4% gain.Oracle's influence in the cloud AI infrastructure market is evident from its latest quarterly results. The tech giant reported a whopping 325% year-over-year increase in remaining performance obligations (RPO) in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 (which ended on Feb. 28) to a massive $553 billion. That's well above the $67 billion revenue that Oracle anticipates in the current fiscal year, suggesting the company is poised to deliver years of outstanding growth.Yet, investors have gravitated toward DigitalOcean, a much smaller data center infrastructure provider.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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