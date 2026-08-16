Micron Technology Aktie

Micron Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

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16.08.2026 11:39:00

Meet the Roundhill ETF With 26% of Its Assets Parked in Micron Technology Stock

Memory is a critical part of the artificial intelligence (AI) hardware stack in data centers, computers, smartphones, and even cars. It keeps data constantly flowing to processing chips during AI model training and inference workloads, preventing bottlenecks. Without sufficient memory capacity, users of AI chatbots, AI agents, and even self-driving cars would have a very laggy experience.In April, Roundhill Investments launched an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that exclusively invests in memory stocks called the Roundhill Memory ETF (NYSEMKT: DRAM). It has already delivered an 80% return in just four months.The ETF has more than one-quarter of its assets allocated to America's top memory company, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), which has been a key driver of its returns. Should investors add this fund to their portfolio now, or have they missed the boat?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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