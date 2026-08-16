Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
|
16.08.2026 11:39:00
Meet the Roundhill ETF With 26% of Its Assets Parked in Micron Technology Stock
Memory is a critical part of the artificial intelligence (AI) hardware stack in data centers, computers, smartphones, and even cars. It keeps data constantly flowing to processing chips during AI model training and inference workloads, preventing bottlenecks. Without sufficient memory capacity, users of AI chatbots, AI agents, and even self-driving cars would have a very laggy experience.In April, Roundhill Investments launched an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that exclusively invests in memory stocks called the Roundhill Memory ETF (NYSEMKT: DRAM). It has already delivered an 80% return in just four months.The ETF has more than one-quarter of its assets allocated to America's top memory company, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), which has been a key driver of its returns. Should investors add this fund to their portfolio now, or have they missed the boat?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.
|
13.08.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
13.08.26
|Gewinne in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 steigen (finanzen.at)
|
13.08.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 mittags auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
13.08.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
12.08.26
|Micron-Aktie vor dem Comeback? Diese Signale machen wieder Hoffnung (finanzen.at)
|
12.08.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 zum Start des Mittwochshandels in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
12.08.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
11.08.26
|S&P 500-Wert Micron Technology-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Micron Technology von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)