Meet the Single Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Now, According to a Wall Street Analyst

Last year, Morgan Stanley analysts led by Keith Weiss identified Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) as the software company best positioned to monetize generative artificial intelligence (AI) across infrastructure and applications.Weiss reiterated that opinion following a recent survey of chief information officers (CIOs), which identified Microsoft as the company most likely to gain share in generative AI over the next three years. For context, 38% of CIOs selected Microsoft, while 12% selected Amazon, putting the company in second place.Investors should be excited about AI given the tremendous opportunity it creates. Bloomberg Intelligence believes generative AI spending could compound at 43% annually through 2032. But it would be imprudent to buy a single AI stock, even if that company is expected to be the biggest winner. It makes more sense to own a basket of AI stocks. So, investors need to ask themselves if Microsoft belongs in that basket.