|
17.04.2024 11:25:00
Meet the Single Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Now, According to a Wall Street Analyst
Last year, Morgan Stanley analysts led by Keith Weiss identified Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) as the software company best positioned to monetize generative artificial intelligence (AI) across infrastructure and applications.Weiss reiterated that opinion following a recent survey of chief information officers (CIOs), which identified Microsoft as the company most likely to gain share in generative AI over the next three years. For context, 38% of CIOs selected Microsoft, while 12% selected Amazon, putting the company in second place.Investors should be excited about AI given the tremendous opportunity it creates. Bloomberg Intelligence believes generative AI spending could compound at 43% annually through 2032. But it would be imprudent to buy a single AI stock, even if that company is expected to be the biggest winner. It makes more sense to own a basket of AI stocks. So, investors need to ask themselves if Microsoft belongs in that basket.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!