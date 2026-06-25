Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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25.06.2026 10:38:00
Meet the Spectacular ETF With 32.8% of Its Portfolio Parked in Nvidia, Apple, Broadcom, and Alphabet
During the first half of 2026, stock market investors had to navigate geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran, soaring oil prices, and a subsequent spike in inflation. Despite some initial volatility, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq-100, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average have still returned between 7% and 20% since Jan. 1.However, had you bought the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEMKT: IGM) at the start of this year instead, you would have earned a much higher return of 27%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
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22:36
|Apple increases MacBook and iPad prices by 20% (Financial Times)
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22:34
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones legt letztendlich zu (finanzen.at)
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22:34
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
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20:04
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 notiert nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
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20:04
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich am Donnerstagnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
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19:59