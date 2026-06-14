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14.06.2026 11:45:00
Meet the Spectacular Vanguard ETF That Could Buy SpaceX Stock as Soon as June 19
The CRSP U.S. Total Market Index is made up of all 3,498 companies listed on American stock exchanges. However, the 59 largest companies represent about 70% of the index's overall market capitalization, which isn't a surprise considering Nvidia, Alphabet, and Apple alone are worth a combined $13.6 trillion. The CRSP Mega Cap Growth Index is exclusively made up of those 59 companies, but it could find itself with a new holding as soon as next week: Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX. The space transportation giant, which was founded by Elon Musk, went public on Friday, with a market capitalization of over $1.7 trillion -- but only around $75 billion worth of stock was initially made available for trading.The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: MGK) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the performance of the CRSP Mega Cap Growth Index, and it could start buying SpaceX stock as soon as June 19. Here's what investors need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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