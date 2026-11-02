Meet the Spectacular Vanguard ETF With 44.6% of Its Portfolio Parked in Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft

The Morningstar U.S. Total Market index is made up of all 3,476 companies listed on American stock exchanges. But then there is the Morningstar U.S. Mega Cap Growth index, which exclusively holds America's 52 most valuable growth companies, and they account for almost half the value of the entire U.S. Total Market Index.

That's right -- those 52 companies are worth almost as much as the other 3,424 listed companies combined. Perhaps that isn't a surprise given the four largest members in the Mega Cap Growth index are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), which have a combined market capitalization of $17.6 trillion.

The Vanguard Morningstar Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: MGK) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that mimics the Large Cap Growth index by holding the same stocks. Here's how adding it to a diversified portfolio can supercharge an investor's long-term returns.

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