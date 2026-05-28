Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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28.05.2026 10:34:00
Meet the Spectacular Vanguard ETF With 45.8% of Its Portfolio Parked in Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft
The CRSP U.S. Total Market Index is made up of all 3,498 companies listed on American stock exchanges. However, the 59 largest companies represent a staggering 70% of the index's total market capitalization, highlighting the extreme concentration of wealth in the corporate sector. The CRSP U.S. Mega Cap Growth Index exclusively holds those 59 companies. Its top four positions are Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft, which isn't a surprise given their enormous combined market cap of $17.4 trillion. The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: MGK) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the performance of the Mega Cap Growth Index by holding the same stocks. Here's how adding it to a diversified portfolio could lead to strong long-term returns.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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