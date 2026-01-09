Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
09.01.2026 12:32:00
Meet the Spectacular Vanguard ETF With 46.7% of Its Portfolio Invested in Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet
The CRSP U.S. Total Market Index is made up of all 3,498 companies listed on American stock exchanges. The CRSP U.S. Mega Cap Growth Index, on the other hand, covers 70% of the market capitalization of the Total Market Index. In other words, if we ranked all 3,498 stocks from largest to smallest, the Mega Cap Growth Index would start at the top of the list and work its way down until it captured 70% of its total value.Remarkably, the Mega Cap Growth Index holds just 66 stocks. That's right, a mere 66 companies account for 70% of the total value of the entire U.S. stock market. Perhaps it shouldn't be surprising given Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet -- which are America's four largest companies -- are worth a whopping $15.9 trillion combined. The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: MGK) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) which tracks the performance of the CRSP U.S. Mega Cap Growth Index, and it consistently beats the market thanks to its highly concentrated portfolio of America's largest tech stocks. Here's how it can help investors supercharge their returns.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
