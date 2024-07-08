+++ Einfach investieren ? mit Kapitalschutz oder Teilschutz ? raiffeisenzertifikate.at ? in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
08.07.2024 11:06:00

Meet the Stock Generating More Than $1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income for Warren Buffett (Hint: It's Not Apple or Coca-Cola!)

For the better part of the last six decades, Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) billionaire CEO Warren Buffett has been running circles around Wall Street's major stock indexes. Even though the affably named "Oracle of Omaha" is just as fallible as any other investor, he's managed to deliver an aggregate return in Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) that exceeds 4,940,000% since taking the reins in 1965.Extensive books have been written highlighting the blueprint Buffett and his team have used to pick out top-tier investments for more than a half-century. While you can read about these "ingredients" in greater detail, the bare-bones approach for Buffett has always involved focusing on brand-name businesses that offers clear-cut competitive advantages.Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

