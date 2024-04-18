|
18.04.2024 11:00:00
Meet the Stock-Split Stock Making Wall Street History, Plus the Nasdaq Stock That Could Split Next
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) made history when it announced a 50-for-1 stock split last month. Assuming shareholders approve the amendment at the annual meeting on June 6, the stock will split after the market closes on June 25.That announcement is historic for two reasons. First, Chipotle has never split its stock since it was founded 30 years ago. Second, it will be one of the biggest stock splits in New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) history, with shareholders receiving 49 additional shares for each share owned.Stock splits can be useful to investors -- not only because they make shares cheaper, but also because they can spotlight competitively advantaged companies. That is to say, the substantial price appreciation that typically precedes a stock split rarely happens to mediocre companies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nasdaq Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|56,03
|-0,62%