Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 11:00:00

Meet the Stock-Split Stock Making Wall Street History, Plus the Nasdaq Stock That Could Split Next

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) made history when it announced a 50-for-1 stock split last month. Assuming shareholders approve the amendment at the annual meeting on June 6, the stock will split after the market closes on June 25.That announcement is historic for two reasons. First, Chipotle has never split its stock since it was founded 30 years ago. Second, it will be one of the biggest stock splits in New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) history, with shareholders receiving 49 additional shares for each share owned.Stock splits can be useful to investors -- not only because they make shares cheaper, but also because they can spotlight competitively advantaged companies. That is to say, the substantial price appreciation that typically precedes a stock split rarely happens to mediocre companies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nasdaq Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nasdaq Inc 56,03 -0,62% Nasdaq Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Lage in Nahost im Fokus: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Freitagshandel tiefer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte notierten am Freitag im Minus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen