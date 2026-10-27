Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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27.10.2026 10:06:02
Meet the Stocks Yielding 65%, 45%, and 41% Annually for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
For the first time in well over half a century, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB) is in uncharted waters. Its longtime CEO, Warren Buffett, retired from his post on Dec. 31 and stepped down as chairman of the board in mid-September. The conglomerate he helped build into a trillion-dollar business has been fully turned over to his protégé, Greg Abel.
But the Oracle of Omaha left Abel on some pretty solid footing. He has an enormous treasure chest of capital to work with and a $368 billion investment portfolio that features three time-tested companies generating annual yields of 65%, 45%, and 41% for Berkshire. The companies powering these jaw-dropping dividends are Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), American Express (NYSE:AXP), and Moody's (NYSE:MCO) -- but there's a catch behind these impressive yields.
As an investor, Warren Buffett historically favored dividend stocks. Image source: Getty Images.
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