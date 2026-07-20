NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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20.07.2026 15:20:00

Meet the Super Semiconductor ETF Obliterating Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom This Year

The best-performing way to play the chip boom in 2026 has not been Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), or Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). It has been a small, brand-new fund built around the one corner of semiconductors that giants can't live without: memory. The Roundhill Memory ETF (NYSEMKT: DRAM) has roughly doubled since it launched this spring, outrunning all three AI chip stars, and the reason comes down to a technology most investors ignore.DRAM, or dynamic random-access memory, is a computer's short-term working memory, the place a chip keeps the data it is actively crunching. For decades, it was a sleepy commodity. AI flipped that on its head. Running and training large models means moving colossal amounts of data at high speed, which has created frantic demand for a premium form of DRAM called high-bandwidth memory, or HBM. HBM is DRAM stacked in layers and placed right beside the AI processor so information flows almost instantly. Here's the crux: Each new generation of AI hardware needs far more of this memory than the last, and only a few companies can make it. That has turned memory, not the processors themselves, into the tightest bottleneck in the entire AI supply chain. When a critical ingredient is scarce, its makers gain enormous pricing power, and their stocks can run even harder than the chip designers everyone talks about. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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