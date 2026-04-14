Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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14.04.2026 15:00:00
Meet the Super Semiconductor Stock Crushing Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom Right Now
Corning (NYSE: GLW) was founded in 1851, and it quickly became one of America's leading innovators in the glassmaking industry. In fact, by 1880, the company was working with Thomas Edison to commercialize the lightbulb. The modern Corning is best known as the glass supplier for Apple's iPhone, but the company is in the spotlight for a different reason right now. It developed a range of fiber-optic cables for data centers, which transmit information at a much faster rate than traditional copper cables, and demand is surging from the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, where transfer speeds are sacred.Corning's stock price has exploded higher by more than 321% over the last 12 months, making it one of the best performers in the entire semiconductor industry. It has crushed shares of Nvidia, Broadcom, and Advanced Micro Devices, which are up 70%, 107%, and 164%, respectively, over the same period. Can Corning keep up this incredible winning streak?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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