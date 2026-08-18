NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.08.2026 18:30:00

Meet the Super Semiconductor Stock Crushing Nvidia in 2026

If you are looking for a semiconductor stock that is not Nvidia and has actually crushed Nvidia so far this year, you are not chasing another GPU name. You are looking at Credo Technology (NASDAQ: CRDO), a company that does something far less glamorous and, in this cycle, just as important. Credo is wiring the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out together, and markets have started to price that in. Credo is up 80% this year, while Nvidia is up only 20%.Credo's specialty is high-speed connectivity for data centers, especially the links that move data in and out of accelerators and across racks when thousands of GPUs are working together. The company sells active electrical cables, serializer-deserializer chips, and IP blocks that let hyperscalers push 800G and 1.6T connections over cheaper copper within the rack instead of fiber. That sounds technical, but the idea is really kinda simple. As AI clusters grow from hundreds of accelerators to tens of thousands, the network becomes just as important as the chip. If you cannot move data quickly and efficiently, those expensive GPUs will just sit idle. Credo's products reduce power use, simplify cabling, and cut costs at the physical layer, which lets cloud providers scale AI infrastructure without blowing up their budgets. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Analysen
11.08.26 NVIDIA Outperform RBC Capital Markets
10.08.26 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
03.08.26 NVIDIA Outperform Bernstein Research
22.07.26 NVIDIA Kaufen DZ BANK
29.06.26 NVIDIA Outperform Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NVIDIA Corp. 190,18 -2,22%