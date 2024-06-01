|
01.06.2024 10:07:00
Meet the Supercharged Growth Stock That's a Shoo-In to Join Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, and Alphabet in the $2 Trillion Club
One of the biggest secular tailwinds to emerge over the past couple of years is artificial intelligence (AI). While AI has existed in some form for decades, more recent advances have turned the tech world on its head.Evidence abounds. Indeed, the top four companies in the world -- when measured by market cap -- all share a common thread: They are all embracing the groundswell surrounding generative AI and are racing to profit from these cutting-edge algorithms. Topping that list is Microsoft, the only company that boasts a market cap of more than $3 trillion. Following closely behind are Apple, Nvidia, and Alphabet, with market caps of between $2.9 trillion and $2.1 trillion.One company that seems destined to join the ranks of the $2 trillion club is Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). The social media titan has a treasure trove of data on its users and is parlaying its data cache into profits.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
