Meet the Supercharged Growth Stock That's a Shoo-in to Join Microsoft in the $3 Trillion Club

If one topic has dominated the conversation since early last year, it's artificial intelligence (AI). Recent advances in the field have surfaced a host of new opportunities to improve productivity, generate new content, and streamline processes.Indeed, six of the top seven companies in the world -- when measured by market cap -- have one thing in common: They have embraced the potential of generative AI and are moving quickly to profit from these next-generation algorithms. Topping that list is Microsoft , the only company that currently sports a market cap of more than $3 trillion.One company that seems destined to join the ranks of the $3 trillion club is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The maker of graphics processing units (GPUs) only recently joined the elite fraternity of companies with a $2 trillion market cap, but seems ordained to climb to greater heights.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel