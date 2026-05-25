Tiny Aktie
WKN DE: A3D9Z2 / ISIN: CA88770A1003
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25.05.2026 22:45:00
Meet the Tiny Artificial Intelligence (AI) Company That Just Grew Its Sales by a Whopping 578%
Serve Robotics (NASDAQ: SERV) has a relatively modest market capitalization of $680 million, but it has big aspirations. The company develops autonomous last-mile logistics solutions to reduce the cost of making small-scale deliveries, which it believes could be a $450 billion opportunity by 2030. Serve's latest Gen3 autonomous robot is already making food deliveries through DoorDash and Uber Eats, which is contributing to a surge in the company's revenue. In fact, its top line soared by an eye-popping 578% year over year during the first quarter, and management's guidance suggests even faster growth is ahead. Serve stock is down 50% from its 52-week high, so could this be the ultimate buying opportunity for investors? The answer isn't exactly straightforward, and I'll explain why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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