Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
25.01.2026 05:15:00
Meet the Under-the-Radar AI Stock and Palantir Partner That's Up 219%
Palantir's (NASDAQ: PLTR) valuation may look a little rich, but there are plenty of ways to invest in its technology without buying the stock. One way is through FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI), a stock that's up a remarkable 219% over the past year. Its recent deals with Palantir and GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) have significantly strengthened the investment case for the stock. Here's why.The company's core activity is owning and maintaining aircraft engines for airlines, cargo companies, and leasing companies. It offers a relatively lower-cost way for airlines to maintain engines, notably the V2500 and the CFM56, when their long-term service agreements signed with engine manufacturers on the initial sale run out. The CFM56 comes from CFM International, a GE Aerospace joint venture with Safran, and is used on the legacy Airbus A320 family and the legacy Boeing 737. FTAI maintains a competitive yet collaborative relationship with GE Aerospace, competing in engine servicing while also supporting demand for CFM engines and extending their operational lifespan.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantir
|
18.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Palantir veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
16.01.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 gibt schlussendlich nach (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.26
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
13.01.26
|Palantir-Aktie verliert dennoch etwas: Citi sieht KI-Superzyklus und hebt Kursziel an (finanzen.at)
|
12.01.26