The Market Aktie

The Market für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037

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08.06.2026 19:45:00

Meet the Unstoppable AI Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

The hottest trade continues to be putting capital behind the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Just when you think some of the most dominant businesses within this secular trend can't keep rewarding shareholders, they prove the doubters wrong. This is especially true with a familiar tech titan.Meet this unstoppable AI stock that keeps crushing the market. It's up 17% in 2026 and has soared 112% over the past 12 months.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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