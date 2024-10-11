|
11.10.2024 10:02:00
Meet the Unstoppable Growth Stock That Could Join Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft in the $3 Trillion Club by 2029
It's amazing how much things can change in just 20 years. Two decades ago, industrial and energy stalwarts General Electric and ExxonMobil were the most valuable companies when measured by market cap, worth $319 billion and $283 billion, respectively. Jump ahead to 2024, and technology concerns are leading the way.Topping the list are three of the world's most recognizable tech companies. Apple leads the pack at $3.4 trillion (as of this writing). Nvidia and Microsoft are trailing close behind, with market caps of $3.1 trillion and $3 trillion, respectively.With a market cap of just $1.9 trillion, it might seem premature to suggest that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has all the attributes necessary for membership in the $3 trillion club. However, the stock has gained 42% over the past year and 109% over the past five years, and its rebound appears poised to continue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|10.10.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.09.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|16.09.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.08.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
