Samsung Aktie
WKN: 888322 / ISIN: KR7005930003
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06.07.2026 22:30:00
Meet the Unstoppable Memory ETF With 74.7% of Its Portfolio Parked in Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix
The stock market is having a good year. The Nasdaq-100 technology index is up 17%, while the more diversified S&P 500 has gained 9%. But at the start of April, Roundhill Investments launched a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) that has already risen 121%.It's called the Roundhill Memory ETF (NYSEMKT: DRAM), and as the name suggests, it exclusively invests in semiconductor companies that design, manufacture, and distribute memory chips and components. There is currently a global shortage of memory due to substantial demand from the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, which is fueling a surge in revenue and earnings for almost every top supplier.But despite the memory industry's obvious tailwinds, this ETF isn't a clear-cut buy. Here's what investors need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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