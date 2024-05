Meet the Unstoppable Stock That Just Joined Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple in the $2 Trillion Club

Six U.S. companies have a valuation of $1 trillion or more at the moment, and each of them operates in the technology sector. However, only four of them have graduated into the $2 trillion club:Alphabet is the newest member, having joined last week shortly after reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The company's strong revenue growth, profitability, and substantial progress in the artificial intelligence (AI) space sent its stock soaring 10%, which put its market capitalization above the $2 trillion mark.Despite achieving the impressive milestone, here's why Alphabet probably isn't done creating value for investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel