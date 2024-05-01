|
01.05.2024 17:15:00
Meet the Unstoppable Stock That Just Joined Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple in the $2 Trillion Club
Six U.S. companies have a valuation of $1 trillion or more at the moment, and each of them operates in the technology sector. However, only four of them have graduated into the $2 trillion club:Alphabet is the newest member, having joined last week shortly after reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The company's strong revenue growth, profitability, and substantial progress in the artificial intelligence (AI) space sent its stock soaring 10%, which put its market capitalization above the $2 trillion mark.Despite achieving the impressive milestone, here's why Alphabet probably isn't done creating value for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|29.04.24
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|9 495,50
|3,28%
|Apple Inc.
|160,48
|-1,05%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|14 601,50
|-0,85%
|Microsoft Corp.
|367,40
|-1,90%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|816,20
|0,34%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Leitzinsentscheid: Asiens Börsen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
An den asiatischen Börsen stehen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen an den Kurstafeln. Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Dienstag zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach unten.