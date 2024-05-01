Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
01.05.2024 17:15:00

Meet the Unstoppable Stock That Just Joined Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple in the $2 Trillion Club

Six U.S. companies have a valuation of $1 trillion or more at the moment, and each of them operates in the technology sector. However, only four of them have graduated into the $2 trillion club:Alphabet is the newest member, having joined last week shortly after reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The company's strong revenue growth, profitability, and substantial progress in the artificial intelligence (AI) space sent its stock soaring 10%, which put its market capitalization above the $2 trillion mark.Despite achieving the impressive milestone, here's why Alphabet probably isn't done creating value for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

29.04.24 Microsoft Kaufen DZ BANK
26.04.24 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
26.04.24 Microsoft Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.04.24 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.04.24 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 9 495,50 3,28% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 160,48 -1,05% Apple Inc.
IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs 220,00 0,00% IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 14 601,50 -0,85% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 367,40 -1,90% Microsoft Corp.
NVIDIA Corp. 816,20 0,34% NVIDIA Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Leitzinsentscheid: Asiens Börsen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
An den asiatischen Börsen stehen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen an den Kurstafeln. Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Dienstag zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen