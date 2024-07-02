|
02.07.2024 10:49:00
Meet the Unstoppable Stock That Just Joined Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, and Alphabet by Topping $2 Trillion in Market Cap
Six American companies have a valuation of at least $1 trillion, and all of them operate in the technology industry. So far, five of them have graduated into the $2 trillion club or higher:Amazon is the newest member, having crossed the $2 trillion threshold last week for the first time. The company generates more revenue than all of its peers on the above list, but that hasn't translated into a higher valuation because of its relatively modest profitability. Amazon's e-commerce business, for example, operates on razor-thin margins.But the company is making changes that are driving substantial progress at the bottom line. Combined with its growing presence in artificial intelligence (AI), investors are clearly paying attention. Here's why $2 trillion probably won't be a stopping point for Amazon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
