AMD Aktie

AMD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.06.2026 11:24:00

Meet the Unstoppable Stock That Obliterated Nvidia, Broadcom, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Over the Last 12 Months With a 670% Return

One year ago, Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) stock was trading at just $0.51. However, retail investors sparked a buying frenzy through social media platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), which sent the stock to a 52-week high of $10.52. It has since lost some momentum and closed at $4.73 last Thursday, June 18, but that still represents a 12-month return of 670%.That's right, this real estate stock has crushed artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor giants like Nvidia, Broadcom, and Advanced Micro Devices, which have returned between 44% and 323% over the last 12 months. However, here's why investors probably shouldn't chase the rally in Opendoor stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.

mehr Nachrichten