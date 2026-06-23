AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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23.06.2026 11:24:00
Meet the Unstoppable Stock That Obliterated Nvidia, Broadcom, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Over the Last 12 Months With a 670% Return
One year ago, Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) stock was trading at just $0.51. However, retail investors sparked a buying frenzy through social media platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), which sent the stock to a 52-week high of $10.52. It has since lost some momentum and closed at $4.73 last Thursday, June 18, but that still represents a 12-month return of 670%.That's right, this real estate stock has crushed artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor giants like Nvidia, Broadcom, and Advanced Micro Devices, which have returned between 44% and 323% over the last 12 months. However, here's why investors probably shouldn't chase the rally in Opendoor stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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