Dow Aktie

Dow ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.11.2026 10:12:00

Meet the Unstoppable Vanguard ETF Beating the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones in 2026

The diversified S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) are two widely followed stock market indexes filled with America's highest quality companies. They have returned 10.2% and 8.2% respectively so far in 2026, as of the market close on Nov. 2.

But then there is the Russell 2000 index, which has delivered an even bigger year-to-date gain of 13.3%. It tracks the performance of approximately 2,000 of America's smallest listed companies, many of which generate the bulk of their revenue domestically. They are benefiting from a range of favorable government policies, and they are less sensitive to the ongoing geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East and Europe compared to multinational companies.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ: VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that mimics the Russell 2000. Can it continue outperforming indexes like the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones?

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dow Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Dow Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Dow Inc 28,11 -1,33% Dow Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:36 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
18:27 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Baisse im Technologiesektor: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte im Freitagshandel abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgab. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Freitag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Asien herrscht am Freitag Ausverkaufsstimmung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen