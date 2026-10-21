Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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21.10.2026 17:15:00
Meet the Vanguard ETF That Just Bought SpaceX for the 4th Consecutive Month
Several exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have gobbled up shares of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) since it went public on June 12, 2026. But while major ETFs like the Vanguard Morningstar Total Stock Market ETF and the Vanguard Morningstar Growth ETF have barely increased their holdings since June, the Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEMKT: VOX) has consistently added shares every month.
In fact, SpaceX is now the seventh-largest holding in the Vanguard Communication Services ETF. As of Sept. 30, the ETF now holds 1,209,387 SpaceX shares, up from 1,170,398 shares as of Aug. 31, 842,835 shares as of July 31, and 632,077 shares as of June 30.
Here's why investors can expect the Vanguard Communication Services ETF to continue buying SpaceX shares, and why the ETF remains a top buy now.
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