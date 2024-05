Meet Wall Street's Newest Stock-Split Stock -- a Company on the Cutting Edge of the Hottest Innovation

Though Wall Street is firmly entrenched in a bull market right now, it's been nothing short of a wild ride for investors since this decade began. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite were whipsawed between bear and bull markets in successive years from 2020 through 2023.When uncertainty is a prevailing theme on Wall Street, it's not uncommon for investors of all walks to seek out the safety of industry-leading businesses that have handily outperformed the major stock indexes. For years, this had involved investors flocking to the "FAANG stocks." But over the last three years, it's companies enacting stock splits that investors can't stop buying.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel