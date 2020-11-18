



Paris, Amsterdam, November 18, 2020

Press release

Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on November 18, 2020

At its meeting of November 18, 2020, the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (URW) appointed Mr Jean-Marie Tritant as Chairman of the Management Board of URW and Group CEO, succeeding Mr Christophe Cuvillier on January 1, 2021. During a transition phase starting on November 19, 2020, Mr Tritant will hold the position of Group Chief Operating Officer.

As a result, Mr Tritant has resigned from his position as Chairman of the Management Board of URW N.V. Mr Dominic Lowe is appointed Chief Operating Officer US and Chairman of the Management Board of URW N.V. with effect from November 19, 2020. Mr Lowe was previously Executive Vice President Development US for URW.

Future evolutions related to the Management Board will be announced at a later date.

Léon Bressler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of URW SE, said: "A transition phase is beginning for URW. I am delighted that Christophe Cuvillier has agreed to lead it for the Group. His long experience as CEO, particularly during the ongoing health and economic crisis, will be very valuable. I am convinced that Jean-Marie will lead the company with great success.”

Christophe Cuvillier, Chairman of the Management Board of URW, declared: "During this transition phase, I will work as always to protect the Group and help it go through this major crisis. I wish every success in his new position to Jean-Marie Tritant, with whom I have worked for close to 10 years. I wish that the Group continues to nurture its spirit of innovation and pursues an ambition commensurate with the quality of its teams and assets. I would like here to pay tribute to all those with whom I have had the honour of working to develop URW.”

Jean-Marie Tritant, Group Chief Operating Officer, said: "This appointment is for me an immense honour and I fully appreciate the trust that has been placed in me. URW is an exceptional company that I joined more than 20 years ago and is leader in its sector. I know that I can count on the Group’s teams, their talent and their energy. Thanks to them, we will be able to build on the Group's future successes. I would like to commend the tireless work accomplished by Christophe Cuvillier at the helm of URW since 2013 and his commitment to ensure a smooth transition as from today.”

