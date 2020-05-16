Meeting Quebecers' essential needs: Videotron's network was ready to handle COVID-19 upsurge

MONTRÉAL, May 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Over the past several weeks, Videotron has demonstrated that its network is robust and capable of carrying far heavier-than-normal traffic. The current crisis has highlighted the importance of investing in infrastructure.

"We have shown that our powerful network was ready to cope with the current situation," says Mohamed Drif, Senior Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer of Videotron. "Over the past few weeks, our people have been working all-out to keep Quebecers connected with their loved ones. I am very proud of the quality of the network we have built over the years, thanks to the talent and know-how of our employees."

These extraordinary events have changed our lifestyles and consumption habits. The demand on Videotron's network has been higher than ever as Quebecers turn to our services for entertainment, work, information, to stay connected with friends and family, and to keep the economy running.

Facts and figures

The peak in Internet usage was recorded on April 13 , when traffic was 50% heavier than normal.

, when traffic was 50% heavier than normal. The number of mobile telephone calls on Videotron's network has been up an average 40%, peaking on March 23 with a 66% increase.

with a 66% increase. On-demand content is more popular than ever with Videotron customers. Traffic on Videotron's Helix and illico platforms has been up an average 33% since the lockdown began, peaking on April 5 at 1.12 million views. Videotron has made a wide array of exclusive on-demand content available to its customers free of charge.

As of March 31, 2020, Videotron was serving 1,512,100 cable television customers, and 471,700 subscribers to its Club illico over-the-top video service. Videotron is also the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,735,900 subscribers to its cable service as of March 31, 2020. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,369,800 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing cable telephone service to 1,000,900 Québec households and organizations.

