05.08.2022 15:12:00
Meetings Today Announces Its 2022 Class of Meetings Trendsetters
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meetings Today has released its 2022 class of Meetings Trendsetters, representing some off the most innovative and engaged professionals in the meetings and events industry.
"Since 2015, Meetings Today has selected its class of Meetings Trendsetters, garnered from online voting from its readers, the opinions of past winners and industry veterans, and finally decided upon by its content team," said Tyler Davidson, vice president and chief content director of Meetings Today. "Every year, we strive to present an 'outside of the box' crop of meetings and events innovators who stand out through their engagement in the industry and because of any unique efforts and accomplishments during the previous year. We typically try to wait at least five years before repeating Trendsetters, too—unless there is truly a standout justification—just to make sure we have a diversity of people recognized.
All 20 2022 Meetings Trendsetters are showcased in the July/August issue of Meetings Today, in Meetings Today's Newswire eNewsletter and via its social media channels. A story profiling the 2022 Meetings Trendsetters is also available on Meetings Today's website, at www.meetingstoday.com/articles/143448/2022-meetings-trendsetters.About Meetings Today
Meetings Today is a business-to-business brand of Stamats, a leading marketing and research company providing a complete range of services, including websites, mobile, PPC, SEO/SEM, content marketing, email, magazines, video, research, traditional media, live events and audience data and marketing. Stamats focuses on distinct markets to gain unique category knowledge and experience that it brings to bear for the benefit of Stamats' clients. These markets are higher education, professional meetings and events planning, and healthcare and consumer marketing. Stamats was founded in 1923 and maintains offices in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (headquarters).
