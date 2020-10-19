|
19.10.2020 23:35:00
MEG Energy Announces Third Quarter of 2020 Results and Conference Call
CALGARY, AB, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ -
Third Quarter 2020 Release:
October 26, 2020 after market close
Conference Call Details:
October 27, 2020 8:30am ET / 6:30am MT
Due to high call volumes, it may take more than one attempt to
Dial-in Numbers:
Toll Free: 1.888.390.0546
International: 1.416.764.8688
Replay:
For those unable to dial-in to the conference call, an archived
About MEG
MEG is an energy company focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve responsible economic recovery of oil as well as lower carbon emissions. MEG transports and sells its thermal oil production to refiners throughout North America and internationally. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG" (TSX:MEG).
Learn more at: www.megenergy.com
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
T 587.293.6045
E invest@megenergy.com
Media Relations
T 587.233.8396
E media@megenergy.com
SOURCE MEG Energy Corp.
