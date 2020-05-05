MEGA Appoints Chief Growth Officer to Drive Additional Growth

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MEGA The Privacy Company has appointed Michael Friedberg as Chief Growth Officer, responsible for accelerating revenue growth and market share.

Stephen Hall, Executive Chairman of MEGA, said, "This is a key investment for MEGA and signals the next phase of our growth as we build a customer focused sales and marketing capability."

Michael comes to MEGA from IBM NZ where, as Chief Marketing Officer, he was responsible for strategy, brand and demand generation, ensuring IBM met its growth objectives while delivering an outstanding customer experience across all segments.

MEGA continues to grow rapidly including many new education, professional and business users. It has identified significant growth opportunities for its 'MEGA for Business' product which is ideal for teams and has obvious relevance with so many businesses working remotely. MEGA's end-to-end encrypted chat provides secure communications for important business activity.

Michael's immediate focus will be to ensure MEGA meets and exceed the needs of business users, target business and professional users and execute a channel strategy to extend MEGA's existing markets.

Michael brings proven experience across sales, marketing and strategy having held a number of international roles including Head of Digital Marketing AP, Head of Software Marketing across IBM's emerging markets, leading a team focused on new client acquisition and Head of Ecosystem Marketing for Australia and NZ. His proven leadership experience in delivering company-wide growth through building strong customer centric brands and effective marketing campaigns will be crucial as MEGA expands its reach to help more businesses and professionals better serve their customers.

About MEGA

MEGA's end-to-end encrypted cloud storage and chat service has stored more than 70 billion files for over 170 million registered users in 250 countries / territories.

MEGA is accessible in multiple languages from desktop (Windows, macOS and Linux) and Android / iOS mobile apps.

User files are stored in secure facilities in Europe or in countries (such as New Zealand) that the European Commission has determined to have an adequate level of protection under Article 45 of the GDPR, depending on where the user is based. No user files are stored in, or made available from, the United States of America.

MEGA The Privacy Company was architected around the simple fact that cryptography, for it to be accepted and used, must not interfere with usability. MEGA is accessible without prior software installs and remains the only cloud storage provider with browser-based high-performance end-to-end encryption. Today, millions of business and personal users rely on MEGA to securely and reliably store and serve petabytes of data. We believe that this success is the result of MEGA's low barrier to entry to a more secure cloud.

For more information see https://mega.nz

Twitter @MEGAprivacy

Facebook MEGAprivacy

Instagram MEGA The Privacy Company

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mega-appoints-chief-growth-officer-to-drive-additional-growth-301052635.html

SOURCE MEGA The Privacy Company