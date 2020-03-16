MegaFon Tajikistan and 10T Tech Launch TT Mobile Consumer eSIM Service

MegaFon Tajikistan and 10T Tech Launch MegaFon Tajikistan -- Consumer eSIM Service

KYIV, Ukraine, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MegaFon Tajikistan, the most exciting and innovative Mobile Communications Provider in Tajikistan, and 10T Tech Limited, an eSIM Solutions Company in partnership with IDEMIA, the leader in Augmented Identities in a Digital World, are proud to announce the launch of Tajikistan's first consumer digital eSIM service using 10T Tech's GSMA Consumer eSIM Cloud Solution.

This advanced Mobile Telecoms service allows Smartphone owners with the latest Apple iPhones, iPads and just released Samsung S20 range of devices to sign up to TT Mobile's service plans by purchasing a TT Mobile QR code in any MegaFon Tajikistan service office.

In the future, TT Mobile plans to launch a more advanced service with a fully digital sign up experience where current or prospective mobile subscribers can download the eSIM profile and install it in their mobile devices directly from the MegaFon Tajikistan Website or using the MegaFon Life mobile app, on both iOS and Android.

eSIMs or embedded SIMs are a key component of cellular-powered Internet of Things (IoT) networks, enabling devices to have out-of-the-box network connectivity without having to purchase a physical SIM card separately. Users can simply turn on their devices and download the mobile plan of their choosing.

Commenting during the launch, Megafon Tajikistan's executive director Izyumnikov A.A. said: "We firmly believe eSIM is a gamechanger for smartphones, allowing our customers to download a MegaFon Tajikistan profile without the need to purchase a physical SIM card. We plan to allow our customers to subscribe to our network without even visiting one of our shops by accessing either our website or using our mobile application. At present, the receipt of eSIM is taking place in accordance with rules and procedures established by decision of the Government of Republic of Tajikistan."

He added, "The planned Digital Sign up experience is in line with MegaFon's continual efforts to be the most innovative roaming service provider in Tajikistan constantly striving to offer its current and new customers the best service and most innovative features."

Founded in 2017, 10T Tech offers the world's first Zero Entry Fee access to a GSMA Compliant Consumer eSIM Solution, and is aimed at Global challenger and MVNO carriers.